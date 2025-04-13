Ballot spots drawn for fed poll

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ballot orders have been drawn for federal candidates in the South East.

In Bruce, a packed field of eight candidates will contest the seat held by two-term Labor MP Julian Hill by about 5.3 per cent.

Top of the ballot is One Nation candidate Bianca Colecchia, followed by Greens academic and councillor Rhonda Garad and then Hill.

Under his main rivals, Liberal candidate and operations manager Zahid Safi was drawn fifth.

Others standing in Bruce are customer service officer Christine Skrobo (Libertarian), director Samuel James Anderson (Trumpet of Patriots), software engineer Andrew Louth (Legalise Cannabis Party) and home maker Wendy Birchall (Family First).

Meanwhile, Isaacs Labor MP Mark Dreyfus has drawn top position on the ballot.

Second position is Greens policy officer Matthew Kirwan, and Liberal lawyer Fiona Ottey drew fourth out of a field of five.

Others in Isaacs are activity centre coordinator Audrey Harmse (Family First) and electrical engineer Geoff McMahon (One Nation).

In Hotham, sitting Labor MP Clare O’Neil drew second-last out of six candidates, and Liberal self-employed candidate Harmick Singh Matharu drawn last.

Top of the ballot is retiree Tony Vainoras (Citizens Party), with Greens child protection practitioner Martin Barry in second spot.

Others in Hotham are real estate agent Stuart Fogarty (One Nation) and retiree Mark Brown (Family First).

The election will be held on Saturday 3 May, with early voter centres open from 22 April.

Early voting centres include Dandenong Stadium. 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North; Moodemere Scout Hall, Noble Park Reserve; Mackie Road Neighbourhood House, 36-42 Mackie Road Mulgrave; and Lyrebird Community Centre, 203 Lyrebird Drive, Carrum Downs.