Casey Council advocates for key infrastructure

Casey Council is calling on the Federal Government to fund vital infrastructure projects to support its booming population, including Thompsons Road upgrade and extension, and Clyde rail link, as the May election looms.

In a pre-budget submission this year, Casey Council outlined four priority projects and initiatives: Thompsons Road upgrade and extension, Clyde Road corridor upgrade, Women’s Centre of Excellence, and Clyde Rail link.

At the time of writing, the Federal Labor Government has announced that they will commit $10.68 million towards a Mini-Stadium and Women’s Centre for Excellence at Casey Fields, should they be re-elected in the upcoming election.

The submission notes that the Thompsons Road upgrade and extension, from Berwick-Cranbourne Road in Clyde through to Kooweerup Road in Pakenham will deliver a $4.40 benefit for every dollar spent, up to 140,000 jobs, a $90 billion net benefit over 30 years, and $58 billion in gross revenue.

Council claims that the extension will provide benefits, including relieving major regional connections, changing travel demands and enhancing the livability of the region by attracting businesses, investment and job growth.

As for the Clyde Road corridor, which compromises Clyde Road, Berwick-Cranbourne Road, and Clyde Five-Ways Road, Council is advocating for the duplication of up to 14km of arterial road, new signalised and upgraded intersections that haven’t been allocated for funding, new bus stops and increased bus frequency, and pedestrian crossings.

Council notes that the Clyde Road Corridor is one of the busiest and most congested arterial thoroughfares in the City of Casey, recording the highest number of congestion and safety-related complaints from our community.

“Those who travel along this corridor know all too well that the 12-kilometre trip from Berwick to Clyde can take more than 40 minutes,” the submission points out.

Clyde Rail link, the extension of Cranbourne Train Line to Clyde, has been a long-awaited project in Casey, which made the advocacy list again this year.

Casey is seeking the finalisation and release of the Department of Transport’s business case for this project.

The submission also touches on a few service initiatives deemed as “vital”, including addressing the shortfall in kindergarten places through additional funding for site acquisition and lease costs, reducing mobile blackspots in growing suburbs, additional support for the ageing population, and a new mental health centre in Casey’s growth suburbs.