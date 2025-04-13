EPA rejects Hampton Park waste transfer station

By Violet Li

Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has refused the Development Licence application for the proposed Hampton Park waste transfer station.

The decision is subject to appeal by the applicant Veolia, but it means the waste transfer station cannot be constructed.

EPA states that it undertook a “comprehensive, science-based assessment” of the Development Licence application. T

The assessment was informed by input from the local community and considered best practice standards, nearby land uses, human health impacts, air and odour emissions, noise emissions, greenhouse gas emissions, the Charter of Human Rights And Responsibilities Act 2006, and the Climate Change Act 2017.

“Through this process, we determined the proposed waste transfer station does not meet the requirements of the Environment Protection Act 2017,” a statement of EPA says.

“There are unacceptable risks to human health from the proposal, primarily from odour and noise emissions.

“Due to the close proximity of the proposed waste transfer station to residential homes and other sensitive receptors, we have determined these risks cannot be reduced to acceptable levels.”

Given the decision to refuse the application, a conference of interested persons is no longer required.

Veolia brought the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria to the state tribunal VCAT in February this year, claiming the state environment watchdog didn’t make a timely decision on its development licence application for the proposed Hampton Park Waste Transfer Station.

EPA notes in its statement that the VCAT hearing is still ongoing, and they have provided all relevant documentation about this decision to VCAT.

The VCAT hearing is set for 11, 12, 14 and 15 August 2025.

Casey Residents & Ratepayers Association vice president Anthony Tassone said the rejection was the only sensible conclusion the EPA could reach based on the scientific evidence, the “appalling” compliance record of Veolia at Hampton Park Hill and in the interests of public health and protection of the environment.

“Local residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this ridiculous proposal so close to people’s homes isn’t proceeding, as they’ve had to battle poor odour management from the landfill for many years,” he said.

“We expect Veolia to appeal the rejection of the application, but rather than fight and undermine our environmental regulator’s considered decision based on the evidence and community feedback, we call on Veolia to work with the community to find a suitable alternative location for the waste transfer station.”

Mr Tassone wanted to thank all the residents who made a submission to the EPA consultation and attended the community forum co-hosted with Lynbrook Residents Association and Hampton Park Progress Association last month.

“This shows people power works and how critical it is that the community’s voice is heard,” he said.

Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) welcomed the EPA’s decision.

“This is a significant win for the health, safety, and well-being of our local community,” LRA spokesperson Vernadette Dickson said.

“Over the past few years, our community has voiced strong opposition to this proposal, concerned about the proximity of the waste site to schools, homes, and vital green spaces.

“This outcome is a testament to the power of collective action.

“Residents, community groups, and local advocates worked tirelessly to raise awareness and demand accountability.”