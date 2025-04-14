New lights in Waratah Reserve

The sports lighting upgrade on pitch one at Waratah Reserve in Eummemring is now complete, with the City of Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, alongside Gabrielle Williams MP, celebrating the finale.

On Saturday, 12 April, Koomen and Williams were joined by representatives from Doveton Soccer Club to mark the opening, as well as the first football game under the new lights in five years.

“This upgrade is a game-changer for our local sporting community,” Koomen said.

“By reusing existing infrastructure and adding powerful new LED lighting, we’ve not only improved visibility dramatically, but also created a safer, more accessible space for players of all ages to train and play.”

As part of the upgrade works, the existing 20-metre pole was reused, and three additional poles were installed, each equipped with two light fittings.

Each LED light delivers 259,000 lumens, a significant improvement compared to the old, 2000-watt metal halide light fixtures.

“It’s fantastic to see our community facilities growing alongside our teams,” Koomen said.

“This investment means more opportunities, more programs, and more reasons to get out and enjoy the game.”

The lighting upgrade on the pitch is a jointly funded partnership between Casey and the Victorian Government through its Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.