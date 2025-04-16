$1.5m for Dandenong job hub

by Sahar Foladi

A re-elected Albanese government will establish a $1.5 million Dandenong Employment Hub announced today by the Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Securing funds for the hub was on the Greater Dandenong Council’s wish list amongst others such as an upgrade to the Dandenong station.

Mr Chalmers said the municipality is well equipped for an employment hub to meet the rising demands of the wider community.

“We will only make this employment hub work if everybody does their bit. We’re coming to the table with one and a half million dollars.

“We’ve got great local members. We’ve got great local council, great community leaders as well.

“We have everything we need to make this not just a job creating community, but also the type of community where people can grasp those opportunities, provide for their loved ones and get ahead.

“This is really the reason for being the Australian Labor Party, is to generate opportunities and make it easier for people to grasp them.”

Greater Dandenong is known as one of the state’s economic powerhouses with 1400 manufacturing businesses and more than 21,000 jobs but unemployment in the region remains high.

It’s known to have above national average of youth unemployment by 22 per cent as last reported by the Star Journal in August 2022.

The diverse multicultural community is facing an above-national-average unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent compared to a national average of 4 per cent in February 2025 according to Australian Bureau of Statistics Labour Force.

City of Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti says the hub will be housed inside the Dandenong Civic Centre on 225 Lonsdale Street to fill the vacant Bendigo Bank space.

“Dandenong is job rich. This unemployment hub will bring the job seekers to the job providers together.

“That’s why we think we need the employment hub to connect youth to job providers and this is the start and hopefully we can drive the percentage down.”

The incumbent Bruce MP Julian Hill said the hub will bridge the gap between the jobs available and increase number of unemployment whilst he acknowledged council’s “incredible deep rich relationships” with local businesses

“What that says is there’s a failure in the labour market to actually match people who want to work with the jobs that are available.

“You (Council) know your community and you’re incredibly well placed to provide that matching service, the dating agent, if you like, to connect people with jobs, bring in Chisholm TAFE and the training to give people the skills that they need.”