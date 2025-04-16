Police appeal for missing 3yo

Police are appealing for public help to find a missing Dandenong toddler.

Erin, 3, was last seen at a caravan on a vacant lot on Prospect Road, Warburton with her 37-year-old mother Stephanie about 1pm on Monday 14 April.

The pair left the address in a white 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage with registration 1RR1ZF.

It’s believed they travelled through the Echuca area about 11.30am on Tuesday 15 April.

Police have concerns for the mother and daughter’s welfare.

Stephanie is described as Caucasian, with a medium build and brown hair.

Any information to Triple Zero (000).