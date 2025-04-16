Second man charged with Keshtiar’s alleged murder

A second person from Casey has been charged over the 2023 fatal shooting of Mohammed Keshtiar in South Yarra.

On 15 April, Homicide Squad detectives interviewed and charged a 25-year-old Hampton Park man with murder and conduct endangering life.

The man, who is currently in custody on unrelated matters, was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.

Earlier this month a 23-year-old Narre Warren man was arrested in Dandenong as part of the ongoing investigation.

He was also charged with murder and conduct endangering life.

The man was remanded in custody to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 August.

The charges follow the death of Keshtiar in South Yarra almost two years ago.

The 53-year-old was walking along Almeida Crescent with a male associate on 4 August, 2023 when he was shot a number of times.

His associate was not physically injured during the incident and managed to flee the scene to safety.

In September 2024, police announced a $1 million reward for information in relation to the fatal shooting and that reward remains on offer.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au