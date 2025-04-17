Federal election 2025: Bruce candidates survey

In Bruce, a packed field of eight candidates will contest the seat held by two-term Labor MP Julian Hill by about 5.3 per cent.

Top of the ballot is One Nation candidate Bianca Colecchia, followed by Greens academic and councillor Rhonda Garad and then Hill.

Under his main rivals, Liberal candidate and operations manager Zahid Safi was drawn fifth.

Others standing in Bruce are customer service officer Christine Skrobo (Libertarian), director Samuel James Anderson (Trumpet of Patriots), software engineer Andrew Louth (Legalise Cannabis Party) and home maker Wendy Birchall (Family First).

Rhonda Garad – Greens

1. Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

I live in Dandenong and have raised my four children here. It’s my home and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

As a second-term local councillor, I’ve seen firsthand how Bruce has been overlooked because it’s considered a “safe labor seat.” Neighbouring electorates get the funding and attention, while our community misses out. I’m running to change that.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

I joined the Greens because they put people and communities first—not big corporations. They stand for fairness and believe everyone should have access to essential services like free, high-quality healthcare and education in a wealthy country like Australia.

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

We’re pushing for bold action—breaking up the supermarket duopoly to lower food prices, stopping unlimited rent hikes, and making housing more affordable. Our no-deposit first-home buyer scheme and cheaper mortgage options will help renters become owners. We’ll also invest directly in public and affordable housing—something Bruce desperately needs.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

I live in Bruce, love this community, and want it to thrive. I’ve run a family business for 25 years, raised four kids, completed a PhD, and now work as a public health expert at Monash University. I’ll bring both lived experience and professional expertise to Canberra.

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

I’m a proud grandmother of two, and I enjoy cycling on our local trails. I’m also active in community and environmental groups that work to make our area cleaner, safer, and more sustainable.

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

· Soaring cost of living—rents, mortgages, groceries, health, and education

· Lack of affordable housing and public homes, with youth priced out of the area

· Struggling small businesses, which need urgent support to survive and grow

8. Local question on housing affordability:

We’re the only party with real solutions: a no-deposit home buyer scheme, direct public and affordable housing investment, and fairer tax rules. Right now, low- and middle-income people are subsidising wealthy landlords. That must change.

Julian Hill – Labor Party

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I live in Dandenong. I grew up in southeast Melbourne and studied, lived and worked in our area for years. I went to Monash Uni and lived near the city while raising my daughter, and have been living in Bruce again for over a decade.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

Since 2016 I’ve represented our community with energy and determination. I am a genuine local who cares deeply about helping people, and am determined to stand up for everyone in our community and keep working hard for our area.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

My mum was a kind woman who grew up in a poor family that couldn’t afford the uniforms for her to complete high school. Mum was never able to fulfil her dream of being a doctor, becoming a nurse instead as it was free. This seared in me a belief that everyone deserves a fair chance at life. Politics is not a team game, but government has to be, so I don’t believe in parties of protest. I’m prepared to do the hard work of being our community’s voice in a party of government and actually do things.

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

I am working with the Government to tackle the cost of living pressures from every possible angle. Tax cuts, cheaper medicines, cheaper childcare, seeing a GP for free again, power bill relief for households and small businesses, Free TAFE, student debt relief. Building more houses and tackling grocery prices and supermarket behaviour through competition reform.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

Bringing extensive experience in federal, state, and local government and working with businesses, I have a track record of doing the hard work to bring people together and achieve things. Saving the Doveton pool, getting our fair share of infrastructure and community funding after the Liberals gave us nothing and a historic agreement that will see all of our primary and secondary schools fully and fairly funded.

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

What life?! Being a good MP is a privileged role but, some days, a terrible job. Frankly, politics done properly is a vocation, not a job, and you don’t have much of a life, but I am energised by helping people and work. I spend time when I can with my daughter and family, the odd trip away or time bushwalking or down the beach, reading and thinking.

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

* Cost of Living

* Medicare and the health system.

* Access to quality education for their kids

8. Local question on housing affordability:

The core problem is that Australia has not been building enough houses. A re-elected Labor Government will guarantee a portion of a first home buyer’s home loan, so they can buy a home with a 5% deposit and not pay Lenders Mortgage Insurance. Build up to 100,000 homes for sale only to first home buyers. Introducing tax incentives for build-to-rent developments, unlocking 80,000 new rentals with five-year leases and no-fault evictions. Build on Labor’s 45% increase to Rent Assistance. Deliver the ‘Help to Buy’ scheme starting this year. Re-commit to an ambitious goal of building 1.2 million homes by 2030, including 55,000 social and affordable rentals. Train more tradies with Free TAFE, getting more people working in residential construction with the $10,000 incentive payment for apprentices. Cutting red tape in planning reforms. Crackdown on foreign investors. Migration is falling, which will also have a small impact.

Christine Skrobo – Libertarians

1. Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

I live in Narre Warren South and I have lived here for almost all my life.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

Bruce is where I grew up, where I went to school and where I worked my first jobs. I genuinely care about this area and the people living here. Bruce deserves a representative who will defend their freedoms, listen to their concerns and advocate for them in parliament.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

I joined the Libertarian Party because they are the only party that defends the rights and freedoms of individuals every single time. They never stray from their principles and all their elected members both past and current, have never voted to decrease individual liberty or increase tax.

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

The Libertarian Party has a policy to raise the income tax-free threshold from $18,200 to $50,000. This will allow Australians to keep more of their hard-earned money and provide genuine cost-of-living relief.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

I am the best candidate for Bruce as I am committed to advocating for policies that will improve the lives of every single person living in Bruce. I will fight so that people living in Bruce can keep more of their money and make decisions for their own lives and families without government interference.

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

Outside of my studies and work, I enjoy spending time with loved ones, music and getting outdoors – especially to beautiful local spots like Lysterfield Lake!

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

1 – High cost of living

2 – Housing affordability

3 – Government interference in personal lives and businesses

8 Local question on housing affordability:

As a young person who feels the Australian dream of home ownership is so far out of reach, driving down house prices and the cost of rent is extremely important to me. The only way to achieve this is to ensure more housing is being built by removing unnecessary restrictions, simplifying planning approvals and re-zoning.

Zahid Safi – Liberal Party

1.Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I live in Endeavour Hills and have done so for two years, prior to this I’ve lived Narre Warren.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

I’m running for parliament because I believe we need change to get Australia back on track. We can’t afford to continue on our current path. Interest rates, power bills, fuel, food, insurance, are all more expensive. Over the past three years of this Labor Government, interest rates have gone up 12 times, costing a family with an average-sized mortgage $50,000 in interest they’ll never get back. I want to be part of a Dutton Government that is focused on getting Australia back on track – investing in local community infrastructure, making housing more affordable, energy cheaper, our communities safer, and importantly to me, boosting Medicare and health services.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

I joined the party because it reflects the values, I deeply believe in strong family values, freedom of religion, and the freedom to associate without fear or restriction.

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

The Liberal’s policy to lower taxes for all Australians is going to deliver real cost of living relief, now. This includes halving the fuel tax, meaning every litre of petrol and diesel will be 25 cents cheaper at the bowser, as soon as we come to government. We are also delivering tax relief that will see eligible Australians earning up to $144,000 receive up to $1,200 in tax relief when they lodge their tax return for the upcoming financial year. This will support 79,790 taxpayers in Bruce, which is equal to 92% of tax payers locally.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

I’m the best candidate for Bruce because I understand what our community is going through right now. I own and operate a business and I’m raising a family with six children. Families are suffering under increasing cost of living pressures and Labor’s bulk billing crisis. I’m focused on fixing the healthcare crisis and improving access to mental health services, and I want to see real action to address cost of living pressure – which only the Liberal plan will do.

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

Outside of work, I spend most of my time with my kids it’s the most rewarding part of my day. I also enjoy reading, staying involved in community initiatives, and going for regular jogs to keep fit and clear my mind.

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

The biggest issues facing our community is addressing Labor’s cost of living crisis, building affordable homes, and boosting health and Medicare services.

8. Local question on housing affordability: We have a comprehensive plan to make housing more affordable. This includes: Boosting supply: We will invest in water, sewerage and road infrastructure needed to unlock 500,000 new homes. Easing demand: We will introduce a two-year ban on foreign investors and temporary residents buying existing property and reduce migration from Labor’s current record levels. Assisting first home buyers: We will offer the choice of using up to $50,000 of your super towards a deposit. And we will change lending rules to help young Australians access a mortgage. Supporting construction: We will increase apprentices and trainees to help build more homes and deregister the lawless CFMEU. Low interest rates: We will deliver a strong economy with lower inflation that reduces pressure on interest rates. This plan will build more homes and ensure that young Australians are prioritised.

Wendy Birchall – Family First

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I have lived in this area for most of my adult life.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

Politicians have created a cost of living crisis through net zero policies, they are confusing our children about their gender, and the government is putting pressure on parents’ rights to educate their children at a faith-based school of their choice.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

A team is far more effective than being an independent. Family First believes strong families create a strong nation and the more family-focussed MPs we can get into Parliament, the more we can improve life for mums and dads raising the next generation.​

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

Cut power prices. Australia must urgently abandon net zero, the Paris accord and the rollout of windmills and solar factories. This is driving up the cost of electricity and, therefore, the cost of everything for no good reason. We must return urgently to affordable and reliable sources of power generation, such as Victoria’s abundant coal and gas. If China, India and the US decide to go to zero emissions over time, then Australia could gradually transition to nuclear energy.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

Because I will fight for a return to affordable electricity, for parents to educate their kids free from government’s imposing LGBTIQA+ influencers, fight to allow faith-based schools the freedom to employ staff that share their values, and I will fight to get biological males out of girl’s and women’s sports and private spaces.​

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

I am married with children and grandchildren; I help look after grandchildren so their parents can go to work, in the hope they may one day be able to buy their own homes the way we were able to.

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

Cost of living, lack of housing, government debt and overtaxation.

8. Local question on housing affordability:

Reduce immigration so supply can catch up with demand, and reduce red tape and unnecessary fees and taxes.

Bianca Colecchia – One Nation

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

Unfortunately, I live outside of the electorate, but many MPs are elected while residing outside of the boundaries of their electorates. I have a deep connection to this city and this community, and that’s what matters. I landed in Melbourne when I came with just 1,000 euros from Italy, with little English, 8 years ago, and the division of Bruce is a community I will be proud to fight for and for which I renounced my Italian citizenship.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Bruce?

Labor has taken its people for granted for too long. Australian families are struggling to make ends meet, crime is on the rise, and our communities are being divided by identity politics. Let’s look at housing: the cities of Casey and Greater Dandenong, which take up most of the electorate, have experienced an increase in working homelessness of 9% and 22% respectively, just in the last few years, ranking 1st and 5th in Victoria’s top 20 for homelessness among employed people.

I want to bring back common sense, fight for everyday Australians, and give Bruce the strong, unapologetic representation it deserves.

3. Why did you choose to join your party?

I joined One Nation because I believe in putting Australia—and Australians—first, and I say this as a migrant who has renounced her dual citizenship to stand here as a candidate.

One Nation stands for policies that prioritise our people, defend our freedoms, and restore pride in our country. I wanted to be part of a movement that isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo and that fights for working-class families, small businesses, and the Australian way of life.

4. What is your number one policy to reduce the cost of living for the people of Bruce?

One of our main policies, which will bring tangible benefits to the people in delivering affordable housing and free up properties for Aussies, is to drastically reduce immigration numbers, which will also relieve pressure on infrastructure and essential services.

In addition, our energy policy will reduce electricity bills by 20% immediately by incentivising coal and gas in the short term and investing in nuclear for the future, as many European countries have done successfully.

5. Why are you the best candidate for Bruce?

As a proud immigrant who became Australian by choice, I understand both the privilege and responsibility of being Australian. I’m not a career politician, I’m someone who has lived through the challenges of loss, of starting over in a new country from scratch, and building a future. Australia has given me so much, and now, in this time of need, it is time for me to do all I can to save the country I am incredibly lucky to call home. I’m not afraid to speak up when something is wrong. I’ll be a strong, grassroots advocate who listens, acts, and puts the people of Bruce first.

6. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

I have a husky puppy named Milo, who keeps me on my toes! I enjoy travelling and experiencing new cultures, spending time outdoors, riding my motorbike, drinking coffee, and reading.

7. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the Bruce electorate?

Cost of Living

Overdevelopment & Infrastructure Strain

Youth Crime & Community Safety

8. Local question on housing affordability:

Capping migration to reduce pressure on the housing market—we simply cannot build fast enough to keep up with current population growth.

Putting Australians first – why do refugees get free full rent, wifi and Centrelink, when Aussies are going homeless? Aussies are not getting a fair treatment.

A five-year moratorium on charging GST on materials for new homes

Stop foreign ownership.