Federal election 2025: Isaacs candidates survey

by Sahar Foladi

Labor MP and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has held Isaacs since 2007.

For the 2025 federal election, he has drawn top position on the ballot.

Second position is Greens policy officer Matthew Kirwan, and Liberal lawyer Fiona Ottey drew fourth out of a field of five.

Others in Isaacs are activity centre coordinator Audrey Harmse (Family First) and electrical engineer Geoff McMahon (One Nation).

FIONA OTTEY (Liberal)

1. Where do you live and how long for?

I’ve lived almost 45 years in Isaacs but am currently living nearby in the bayside suburbs and still very lucky to live near the community I grew up in. I was born and raised in Aspendale and Cheltenham and settled with my own family in Parkdale, and later Mentone.

2. Why run for Isaacs?

I love Isaacs. It’s where I have lived nearly all my life, went to school, got my first job and chose to raise my own family. I feel comfortable in the local community and care passionately about it. It will always feel like home.

3. Why did I choose my party?

I share the aspirational values of the Liberal party. I want to secure peace and prosperity and our freedoms and privileges. The Liberal Party is well positioned to support the next generation to live the Australian dream of home ownership through its policies and I want to be part of that solution.

4. What do you work as?

I am a litigation lawyer currently working in dispute resolution and will bring my skills and understanding of the legal system to being a strong voice for Isaacs.

5. Three most important policies?

Helping achieve home ownership and reducing financial stress.

A Liberal government will allow first home buyers of new builds to claim a tax deduction of the interest paid on the first $650,000 of their mortgage for the first five years.

We will also ban for two years foreign investors and temporary residents buying an existing home and invest $5 billion into essential infrastructure to unlock 500,000 new homes.

I’m also excited about our $1200 a year tax relief plan which benefits 85% of taxpayers and getting the Melbourne airport rail link built with our $13 billion plan.

6. Your thoughts on upgrading Dandenong Station and do you support it?

Dandenong Station represents what happens when you have State and Federal Labor Governments taking areas for granted. This needs to be prioritised and if elected, I will advocate for this upgrade along with the State Opposition.

7 What’s your number one policy to reduce cost of living pressures?

Under Anthony Albanese and Labor, everything is going up – from groceries to power bills and Australians have never done it tougher. That’s why I’m proud to be part of a team that will deliver immediate cost-of-living relief with 25c/L off the cost of petrol, we will abolish Labor’s Ute and car tax, and we will bring down the cost of doing business.

MARK DREYFUS (Labor)

1. Where do you live and how long for?

I live in Malvern, in the family home where my children were raised, and where I have lived for nearly 40 years.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Isaacs?

I have lived most of my life in south east Melbourne and I love this area. I am proud to have represented the people of Isaacs since 2007 and I hope to continue that service.

3. Why did you choose your party?

The Labor party believes in the things I believe in – Medicare, a fair go for all Australians, access to justice, decent wages, the right to a good education, protecting our precious environment and social justice.

4. What do you work as?

I am the current Member for Isaacs, Commonwealth Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary.

5. What are the three most important policies you’re in support of?

Medicare – affordable health care is the bedrock of a good society.

Strong wages – under the Albanese Labor Government wages have started moving again, meaning Australians can enjoy a decent standard of living.

Tax cuts – every taxpayer gets a tax cut under the Albanese Labor Government. Peter Dutton will increase your taxes.

6. Your thoughts on upgrading Dandenong Station and do you support it?

The Albanese Labor Government is building Victoria’s future, and in February announced an investment of more than $3.3 billion in Victoria for new road and rail projects to boost economic growth, improve connectivity and tackle congestion on suburban roads.

The Victorian metro rail network is primarily a responsibility of the Victorian government.

7. What’s your number one policy to reduce cost of living pressures?

All the Albanese Government’s policies are working together to reduce the cost of living. We’re providing tax cuts for every taxpayer, boosting bulk billing, making TAFE free and slashing HECS debts, cutting energy bills by $300 a year, and making it easier to buy a home. Thanks to the hard work of the Albanese Labor Government inflation is coming down, making it easier for families.

MATTHEW KIRWAN (Greens)

1. Where do you live and how long for?

I grew up in Keysborough and have lived the last 10 years in Noble Park with my wife Jenny and my two twin girls Eloise and Sylvia. Except for one year I have lived in Isaacs all my life.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Isaacs?

Labor has neglected Isaacs for too long, regarding it as a safe seat. I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for my community whether as a former local Councillor (2012-2020) or as a local volunteer. It’s a community where there is significant poverty. We need a future where no one is left behind and everyone can access quality public services and affordable homes.

By having a fairer tax system we can fund things we need. By investing in renewable energy we can act on the climate crisis, create green jobs and tackle inequality at the same time. Acting on the climate crisis is vital – it’s about human survival. Those on low incomes and the older members of the Isaacs community are the most impacted by rising temperatures.

3. Why did you choose your party?

The Greens are the only party with vision. They have policies that tackle the social justice and environmental concerns of today and the long-term needs of Australians tomorrow.

The major parties are just trying to win elections with short-term promises and don’t have policies that build a just and sustainable future for all.

4. What do you work as?

I work as a social policy officer, focussing on affordable housing and climate resilience action for those who are going to feel the brunt of climate change: our older, disadvantaged and multicultural communities.

5. What are the three most important policies you’re in support of?

Free GP visits & Dental and Mental health into Medicare.

Real action on affordable housing including building public homes to rent and buy.

Lift wages, create well-paid secure jobs and defend your rights.

6. Your thoughts on upgrading the Dandenong Station and do you support it?

I support upgrading Dandenong Station. It is aged and run-down, has disability access issues and integrates poorly into the commercial centre of Dandenong It needs to be upgraded for the Cranbourne line duplication and to be an effective bus hub. We need a Dandenong Railway Station that is more like Box Hill Station. Commercial and residential development should be part of a new station.

7. What’s your number one policy to reduce cost of living pressures?

Free GP visits & Dental and Mental Health into Medicare. It’s not only an important health policy that has been already adopted by a number of European countries, but also the lack of bulk billing GPs in Isaacs and the crippling costs of dental and mental health are critical cost of living issues.