Noble Park comes together for ANZAC day service

By Ava Cashmore

In anticipation of ANZAC Day, the Noble Park RSL hosted a service to commemorate Australians and New Zealanders who served the nations.

Close to 200 people attended the service on 17 April, regardless of it being a Thursday morning.

Even though it was school holidays, there were representatives from Carwatha College, Silverton Primary and Chandler Park Primary.

Mason and Dominic from Carwatha College read “Tribute to ANZAC Day” and “On This Hallowed Day”.

Entertainer, Col Perkins, performed “The Spirit of ANZACS” on the guitar and harmonica. He also sang the National Anthem.

The Catafalque Party in attendance consisted of Army Cadets from 310ACU Dandenong.

Attorney General, Mark Drayfoss, was also in attendance, along with several other VIPs including Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, and state MPs Lee Tarlamis and Gabrielle Williams.

Ray McCarthy, the president of the Noble Park-based Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia and vice President of Noble Park RSL, said that ANZAC Day is “the pinnacle of our year”.

Having served Australia’s military for two years, McCarthy has incredible reason to be so passionate in commemoration.

“My family’s military history goes back over 100 years. My grandfather served in the First World War on the Western Front. His brother was killed at Gallipoli,” he said.

McCarthy’s father served in New Guinea and the Philippines in World War II, and his uncles were also part of the military.

“The main thing to us is to get the word out and try to keep the ANZAC spirit alive, especially with the younger generation,” he said.

Victoria Police Acting Senior Sergeant, Shane Wright, and other officers from Springvale were also invited to lay a wreath at the ceremony.

“Local RSL is very much a big part of the community and being able to come here today and show our support and respect for the day was really, really appreciated,” said Sergeant Wright.

Over 24 wreaths were laid in the wreath laying ceremony, and bugler, John Mansfield performed the Last Post and Reveille.

An ANZAC Day service will be held for school students at the Endeavour Hills memorial on 24 April, 10am.

There will also be a dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom memorial in Palm Plaza, off Clow Street, Dandenong on 25 April 6am-7am, and a march and service at 10.45am also at the Pillars of Freedom.

It will be followed by a sausage sizzle, drinks and 2pm two-up at the RSL on Clow Street.