Pair injured in Moorabbin helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and passenger were injured after their aircraft crashed at Moorabbin Airport.

Firefighters found the helicopter crashed and leaking fuel by the side of the runway about 2.45pm on 17 April, according to Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV).

“Unable to stop the leak, FRV crews laid a blanket of firefighting foam over the spilt fuel and aircraft and isolated power sources to the helicopter to ensure the fuel did not ignite.”

Ambulance Victoria paramedics treated the crash victims for minor injuries.

One was taken by ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Twenty-six FRV fire-fighters and six appliances responded to the incident.