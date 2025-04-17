‘Park-barrelling’ ALP, Libs spend big on sports

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The federal election ‘park’-barrelling in Greater Dandenong continues, with major parties committing millions to upgrade sports grounds.

In the past two weeks, Labor and Liberal have committed to $2 million-plus to sports and parks projects – all of them among Greater Dandenong Council’s long wishlist.

Both parties committed to funding for better lights for Fotheringham Reserve ($350,000 from Liberal, $400,000 from the ALP) and upgrades at Greaves Reserve ($964,000 Liberal, $350,000 ALP).

The Greaves Reserve project comprises upgraded cricket wickets and nets, new coaches boxes and a multi-purpose court and fitness area.

It’s unclear whether this improves the plight of Dandenong West Cricket Club juniors – who trek 1-kilometre return between nets and its pavilion at Greaves Reserve.

Greater Dandenong Council recently stated it would cost $330,000 to relocate the nets – a “medium priority” project due between 2029-’32.

The Liberal Party also promised $700,000 to upgrade a playground at Rowley Allan Reserve in Keysborough – bringing the party’s ‘park-barrelling’ to about $2 million in Greater Dandenong.

Labor has committed to more than $2.7 million, including $900,000 for female-inclusive changerooms and shade structure at Ross Reserve athletics track in Noble Park.

The week before, the ALP announced $1.44 million for upgrades of Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve, Tirhatuan Park, WJ Turner Reserve lights, Police Paddocks Reserve as well as Greaves Reserve.