Urgent care clinics $8.4 million boost

by Sahar Foladi

A re-elected Albanese Labor Government has promised $8.4 million funding to boost the capacity of Urgent Care Clinics in the south east.

However, an independent review has revealed a lack of data to assess how much Labor’s $750 million spent on 87 urgent care clinics has eased pressure off public hospital emergency departments.

The Dandenong-based care clinic, Greens Medical Group, is one of 12 that will share the funding boost, with specific allocations to be determined based on the need and discussions with local providers.

Discussions with providers will determine the best way to boost its capacity, whether through additional staff or extending its hours.

Labor has also pledged to open another 50 urgent care clinics.

The incumbent Bruce MP Julian Hill calls it a “fantastic new feature” to the nation’s healthcare system.

“Fully bulk billed, with extended hours seven days a week, they’ve helped thousands in our community avoid long waits in Emergency Departments.

“The Dandenong Urgent Care is particularly impressive, so it’s fantastic news that a re-elected Labor government will boost its capacity to treat even more patients in our local area.”

Since the Dandenong Medicare Urgent Care Clinic opened in February 2024 it’s considered to be the busiest in the country and has treated more than 11,000 patients, averaging around 60 people each day.

Greens Medical Group clinic’s business manager Riekie Jooste has previously told Star Journal more than 40 per cent of patients attend the clinic at night and on weekends outside the business hours.

“What makes us so busy is we also run a GP service, so many of the non-life-threatening cases can be seen by our GPs.”

One in four patients are under 15 years.

It was originally opened to address the increased emergency-department wait times for patients non-urgent and non-life-threatening symptoms such as chest pain, cuts, burns, fractured or broken bones.

Despite the lack of data found in the review, Attorney-General and incumbent Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus said “anecdotally” they have seen the clinics’ impact.

“Yes, there will be more analysis done but its already clear anecdotally just how good they are.

“I’ve heard directly from the Dandenong and Frankston hospital how much they value the urgent care clinics because less pressing cases, that are urgent but don’t necessarily need the hospital, can go to these urgent care clinics.

“It’s dropping the waiting times at the local hospitals.”

As reported previously by the Star Journal ED wait times have improved significantly from ninetieth-percentile wait times dropping from a diabolical 122 minutes in January-March 2022 to 20 minutes in April-June 2024.

According to the Labor party four in five residents live within a 20-minute drive of a bulk billed care clinic once the clinics are open.

The Coalition has committed to supporting existing urgent care clinics, and to open several new ones including Healesville.

The Liberal Party was contacted for comment on the review.