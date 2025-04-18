Federal election 2025: Hotham candidates’ survey

The safe Labor seat of Hotham has been held by Housing and Homelessness Minister Clare O’Neil since 2013.

On the ballot order for the upcoming federal election, O’Neil drew second-last out of six candidates, and Liberal self-employed candidate Harmick Singh Matharu was drawn last.

Top of the ballot is retiree Tony Vainoras (Citizens Party), with Greens child protection practitioner Martin Barry in second spot.

Others in Hotham are real estate agent Stuart Fogarty (One Nation) and retiree Mark Brown (Family First).

STUART FOGARTY (One Nation)

1. Where do I live and how long have I lived there?

I live in Mulgrave since 2022 with my wife and we both work in the local area.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

The reason I have chosen to run for the seat of Hotham is because I have seen a decline in Australian living standards and the lack of accountability from both the major parties is very concerning.

3. Why are you the best candidate for seat of Hotham?

My strong knowledge of the Electorate and the people that live and work there. I am passionate and driven to make the Electorate shine and tackle issues that face the community daily. I want to be the voice to keep the major parties honest and to have the community of Hotham first and foremost in mind regarding cost of living and housing crisis.

4. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter and travelling Australia to discover new and exciting places. I also like to keep fit and healthy in a variety of sports and activities.

5. The 3 biggest issues facing the electorate of Hotham are:

The cost of living impacting everyday life, businesses and families, rents & mortgages and the costs of fuel and groceries.

Mental health issues, disadvantaged or homelessness people in the community, rent stress for individuals or families on jobseeker payments which are inadequate in 2025.

Lack of doctors or medical facilities and access to mental health services, wait times and not enough bulk billing clinics add to the stress and costs a family must cover in Hotham.

6. Whats your No.1 policy for reducing the cost of living?

A 3 year cut on the fuel excise in half to 26c, reducing transport costs which will bring down supermarket costs.

7.The 3 most important policies are:

Cost of living policy to reduce the burden on families, business and individuals in the community.

More affordable housing by implementing a 5 year moratorium on building materials used in new homes along with a review of government charges that make up 44% of the cost to build a new home.

Climate change and to understand and implement policy to reduce our carbon footprint without adding costs to taxpayers and the safeguard or future generations for many years to come.

MARK BROWN (Family First)

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I live in Parkdale, a bayside suburb of Melbourne, and have spent my entire life in the Bayside area, deeply connected to the local community.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

I chose to run for Hotham because I believe politicians have created a cost-of-living crisis through net zero policies, are confusing our children about their gender, and are putting pressure on parents’ rights to educate their children at the faith-based school of their choice. I want to stand up for families and restore common sense to government decision-making.

I’m proud to campaign alongside Bernie Finn, Family First’s lead Senate candidate for Victoria. A former Liberal MP expelled for his pro-family and pro-life values, Bernie is a tireless advocate for affordable energy, parental rights, and protecting children from radical ideologies. Together, we aim to amplify family values in Parliament and reverse policies hurting Australian households.

3. Why are you the best candidate for Hotham?

I bring a diverse background and am passionate about truth and honesty. My life experience, including caring for my father through illness and my commitment to health and wellbeing, has given me compassion and a strong sense of responsibility. I will fight for affordable electricity, parental rights in education, and the protection of women’s and girls’ spaces.

4. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

Outside of work, I have studied martial arts and am a keen health and fitness practitioner. I have dedicated many years to studying natural health and wellness, always seeking to help others restore balance and live healthier lives.

5. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the electorate?

Cost of living

This crisis is impacting families across the electorate and must be urgently addressed.

6. What’s your No.1 policy for reducing cost-of-living?

My number one policy is to cut power prices. Australia must urgently abandon net zero, the Paris accords, and the rollout of windmills and solar factories, which are driving up electricity costs. We need to return to affordable and reliable sources of power generation, such as Victoria’s abundant coal and gas.

7. What are your three other most important policies?

Stand up for families: Safeguard children, girls, and women from gender-fluid ideology and ensure girls and women their safety in sports and private spaces

Defend faith and protect parents’ rights to choose faith-based education

Defend the rights of parents……stop the poisonous ideas being pushed on our children.

CLARE O’NEIL (Labor)

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I live in Hotham with my husband and three kids in beautiful Oakleigh. I’ve lived in different parts of this wonderful south-east Melbourne community, including Springvale and Noble Park. I’m proud to call Hotham home.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

Because I love every part of Hotham. I’ve lived and worked in or represented Melbourne’s south-east most of my adult life, including as Mayor of Greater Dandenong. Our locals deserve a strong voice in our nation’s Parliament. Whether it’s standing up for you at Council 20 years ago or in the Federal Parliament now, I’ve always fought for our community.

3. Why are you the best candidate for Hotham?

As a mum, my household also juggles the chaos of life. I’m a proud local who wants to see the best for our community. And I’m a fighter, who delivers for Hotham. Just recently, I’ve announced that a re-elected Albanese Labor Government will commit $4.5 million to construct a Greek cultural hub in Hotham, $225k to restore the Ukrainian Community Centre in Noble Park and $3.6 million to create more equitable, inclusive playing fields across Hotham, including $900k towards Ross Reserve Amenities Upgrades in Noble Park.

4. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

I’m mum of three kids, two dogs, three chickens and a lizard, and an equally busy husband (who works in mental health). Every minute I can, I’m keeping it local. Walking our pups in local parks, driving our kids to school and sports and supporting local businesses.

5. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the electorate?

Cost-of-living is issue number one, two and three. But Labor is working hard to make it easier for everyone. We’re strengthening Medicare, cutting taxes, providing energy bill relief, tackling the housing crisis, cutting HECS debt, making free TAFE permanent. All that’s at risk under Peter Dutton.

6. What’s your No. 1 policy for reducing cost of living?

Labor is delivering cost of living relief in multiple ways – another tax cut for every taxpayer, energy bill relief for every household, cheaper medicines and higher wages.

7. What are your three other most important policies?

One: As Housing Minister, I’m focused on tackling the housing crisis by making it easier to buy, better to rent and building more homes. Two: As a mum, I know how important healthcare is. We’re strengthening Medicare by expanding bulk-billing and opening Medicare Urgent Care Clinics – also making medicines cheaper. And three: I’m passionate about education. The Albanese Labor Government has now reached agreements across Australia to put all public schools on a path to full and fair funding. And a re-elected Albanese Labor Government will cut existing HECS debt by 20% – also, the permanent introduction of free TAFE!

MARTIN BARRY (Greens)

1. Where do you live and how long have you lived there?

I moved to Chadstone, from Bentleigh East in May 2024 and have lived in the southeastern-suburbs of Melbourne since 2018. I grew up in Gippsland but moved inward to attend Monash University in Clayton.

2. Why did you choose to run for the seat of Hotham?

I want to see Hotham represented by somebody who knows what everyday Aussies are going through and has a plan to make things better. As a public servant and a renter, trying to save for a house and feeling the cost-of-living bite, I know how tough things are right now. As part of the Greens, I am putting forward real solutions.

3. Why are you the best candidate for Hotham?

As a public servant, I know the key role that government services play in delivering the essentials for our community, from infrastructure to healthcare. Good policy and quality public service are the key to prosperity for Australians. As your member I will work with our public servants and parliament to deliver exactly this.

4. Can you tell us about your life outside of work?

I come from a large extended family, and cannot stress enough the importance of the support I receive from them and my partner Ann. I play footy, indoor soccer, and basketball in local leagues. I enjoy gaming, reading classics, and playing with my dog Benji.

5. What do you believe are the three biggest issues facing the electorate?

Housing affordability

Access to affordable, quality education, from toddlers to TAFE and university

Comprehensive public healthcare, including GP visits, dental and mental health

6. What’s your No.1 policy for reducing cost-of-living?

There’s no 1 policy that can do enough to reduce the cost burden on people by itself. That’s why the Greens have announced a raft of measures that touch on the areas hitting people the hardest. My favourites include:

Setting up a Public Builder to build 200,000 quality and affordable public homes for renters and owner-occupants, not investors.

Expanding Medicare, by fully funding GP bulk billing and adding dental and mental health coverage.

Making price-gouging illegal, to stop corporations from ripping us off.

7. What are your three other most important policies?

Reuniting you and your families faster by clearing the backlog of family and partner visa applications (and lowering the cost too).

Fully funding Public Schools to deliver a world-class education, so families don’t need to choose between breaking the bank and their kids’ future.

Fixing the childcare system, by running quality public childcares with funded spots for all kids who need it.

HARMICK SINGH (Liberal)

(provided the following statement)

I am a dedicated community leader and proud father of three beautiful children.

I am a former spokesperson for the Victorian Sikh Gurduara Council, representing over 90,000 individuals, and worked tirelessly to advocate for their needs.

My efforts included liaising with government officials, securing grants, and raising donations to support community projects.

I believe in sharing the core values of freedom, opportunity, and progress.

It is evident the electorate has gone backwards over the past three years. Locals no longer experience the quality of life they once did, and they no longer have an effective and dedicated voice representing them in Canberra. I’m determined to change that.

Labor’s cost of living crisis is hurting the entire Hotham community. Rent is up, housing is up, groceries are up, electricity is up, insurance is up.

Only a Coalition Government led by Peter Dutton has a plan to provide sustainable cost of living relief.

We will cut petrol tax by 25 cents a litre, saving families with two cars $1,500 a year.

And we will deliver most Australians up to $1200 in tax relief when they lodge their tax return for the upcoming 2025-26 financial year.

Australians cannot afford another three years of Labor.

It’s time to get Australia back on track.