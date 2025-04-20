Early voting begins next week

Early voting for the federal election will begin next week, providing an easy opportunity for many to miss the line on election day.

After Easter Monday, early voting will begin on Tuesday 22 April and run until Friday 2 May.

The AEC will close booths on Anzac Day.

Local early voting centres include:

-Pakenham Uniting Church, 47 James Street, Pakenham.

-Akoonah Park Centre, 2 Cardinia Street, Berwick.

-Clyde Public Hall, 30 Railway Road, Clyde.

-1st Cranbourne Scout Hall, 255-257 South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne.

-Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North.

On Mondays through to Thursdays, centres will be open from 8.30 am – 5.30 pm.

On Saturday 26 April, centres will be open from 9am – 4pm and from 8.30 am – 6pm on Friday 2 May.