ALP pledges $5m for Dandenong Hospital ICU upgrade

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Labor has pledged $5 million to upgrade Dandenong Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

The project would modernise the current 14-bed ICU, with larger patient cubicles, new private rooms, improved equipment storage, new training spaces for staff.

It would also include an improved assessment centre with additional ensuite bathrooms and secure medication rooms.

According to Labor, the project was nominated as Monash Health’s greatest priority, with concerns about the “suitability” of the ICU’s facilities.

The ICU averaged 212 hours of care per day in October-December 2024, according to official stats. This was down from 265 hours a day in October-December 2023.

Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler said the upgrade would deliver “better care and support to critically ill people in South-East Melbourne”.

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus said: “Anyone who has ever sat beside a loved one in intensive care knows how critical those moments are.

“That’s why this $5 million upgrade to Dandenong Hospital’s ICU is so important — it’s part of Federal Labor’s ongoing work to strengthen our public hospitals, support our healthcare workers and make sure every Australian can get the care they need, when they need it.”

Bruce MP Julian Hill said it demonstrated the Government’s commitment to strengthen the health care system.

During the election campaign, Labor has also pledged extra funding to the Dandenong South Medicare urgent care centre as well as to upgrade headspace youth mental health services in Dandenong.