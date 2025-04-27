ALP pledge $1.6m CCTV for Noble Park, Dandenong

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a further federal election pledge, Labor – if re-elected – has promised $1.6 million for additional CCTVs in Dandenong and Noble Park.

Bruce MP Julian Hill announced that the Government would work with Greater Dandenong council to determine the best locations for the new cameras.

They would be used for real-time surveillance and evidence for law enforcement, and as a means to deter crime, according to the ALP.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live and when they move around the community,“ Hill said.

The funding appears to respond to the council’s election advocacy request for $1.681 million to renew and upgrade Safe City CCTV cameras in Noble Park and Dandenong.

According to the council’s website, more than 270 CCTV cameras have been installed as part of Safe City since 2009 in order to improve community safety.

The bulk are in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale CBDs, with the focus on “areas of high community use and pedestrian traffic”.

The CCTV is proactively monitored 24-7 by Springvale and Dandenong police, according to the council.