Dandenong down in the dumps

By Ava Cashmore

A massive 1,600-plus reports of illegal waste have been logged in Greater Dandenong since 2023, and the authorities are struggling to keep up.

The statistics paint a messy picture.

In Victoria, there were 2,850 reports of illegal dumping and littering in 2023, averaging eight per day.

That number jumped to 3,839 in 2024, equating to 10 daily reports.

By mid-February 2025, there had already been 533 reports across the state, meaning the daily average had climbed to 11.

In Greater Dandenong, there have been 1,655 reports since 2023—more than the Western Metropolitan Region and just behind the Northern Metropolitan Region.

Major clean-ups have included abandoned chemicals at David Barry Logistics in Dandenong South, industrial waste at sites in Keysborough and Bangholme, and the ongoing issue of a tyre stockpile in Dandenong South.

The surge in illegal dumping has caused the EPA to ramp up its enforcement efforts.

In the 2023-24 period alone, the authority prosecuted 51 cases of waste crime.

There are also 24 active investigations, alongside 18 matters before the courts.

The financial burden of illegal dumping is significant, to both taxpayers, private landowners and the council.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, who is also running as a Greens federal election candidate, is dubbing the illegal dumping as “a problem for everyone.”

“Rubbish dumping is a problem on many levels. On a financial level, it’s a real problem for councils because it’s an uncontrolled cost,” she said.

The unpredictability of illegal dumping means waste collection contractors are forced to respond on irregular, short notice, leading to exceptional expenses.

“The more rubbish waste costs, the more it gets pushed onto ratepayers. Councils everywhere are having to look at the services they provide and make tough decisions about where to allocate funds,” she said.

Some councils, such as Geelong and Casey, have already cut back on services like library hours and aged care in response to financial pressure.

Beyond the financial toll, illegal dumping affects liveability and aesthetics.

“It really looks terrible,” Cr Garad said. “When I was door-knocking for the last election, almost invariably the biggest issue residents raised was how horrible the streets looked with all the dumping.”

Dandenong resident, Sue Smith, shared her frustrations.

“The dumped rubbish in Dandenong is not only making our area look terrible, but it’s also a real risk to children and animals who might get hurt by sharp objects or hazardous waste.

“It’s frustrating for those of us who take care to keep our neighbourhood clean.”

However, it isn’t as simple as laziness, or disregard that is causing the surge in illegal dumping.

Cost-of-living pressures are also said to be contributing to the problem. Many offenders dump rubbish illegally because they cannot afford the fees associated with proper disposal.

“People often don’t have the means to hire a trailer, go to a tip, or pay tip fees. Some don’t even have cars,” Cr Garad said.

Stud Road, a well-known dumping hotspot in Dandenong, has seen increased waste due to the high turnover of rental and social housing in the area.

Despite the rise in incidents, penalties remain relatively low.

An individual caught dumping small items like cigarette butts or food packaging faces a $395 fine, which increases to $790 if the litter is dangerous, such as a lit cigarette.

For corporations, the fines are $1,976 for small items and $3,952 for dangerous litter.

Between July 2024 and January 2025, the EPA issued nearly 4,400 infringement notices for littering.

However, where the offender cannot be identified, the cost often falls on the landholder, which makes it a financial hazard for landlords, local councils and state government authorities.

EPA Southern Metropolitan Regional Manager, Viranga Abeywickrema, said “we urge landholders and landlords to be alert to stockpiling on their property, and every Victorian can report illegal dumping where they see it.”

“A photograph or a number plate can help us hold the offender to account,” he said.

As illegal dumping continues to rise, authorities and local councils are suffering mounting pressure to find solutions.

“We need to look at innovative ways that people can responsibly dispose. I think if people have responsible options, they will take it,” Cr Garad said.

Though enforcement efforts are increasing, the challenge of balancing penalties, financial costs, and community well-being remain a pressing concern.

Greater Dandenong Council was contacted for comment on Friday 4 April.

Reports of illegal dumping to be made via EPA’s 24-hour hotline at 1300 372 842.