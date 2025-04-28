ALP scorn at Greens’ $20m Hazara hub pledge

By Violet Li

The Greens will push for $20 million to establish a multipurpose Hazara Community Centre in the South East – a promise that Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill has labelled as “not real” and a “trick”.

Greens senator Steph Hodgins-May said Hazaras had faced a history of repression, violence and structural discrimination by governments and ruling parties in Afghanistan.

“However, the resilience of the Hazara community is shown in the diaspora in Australia, particularly in Melbourne, and their ongoing advocacy to ensure justice and peace prevail,” she stated.

“The Greens are proud to support the Hazara diaspora, and we want to ensure they are provided places to celebrate their culture, connect and share with their community.”

However Hill said “what the Greens political party says about “$20 million” is not real”.

“It is a trick. There is no land, no plan, no entity and no costings. There is no funding allocated.

“The Greens party just make things up in their imaginary government and fantasy budget to fool people.”

Hill – who announced a $420,000 election pledge to expand the Hazara community’s Abu Talib Community Centre in Hallam – said he worked with “all parts of the community to support projects that are real”.

“Unlike the Liberals and the Greens political party, I will never seek to exploit differences in our community in a chase for votes.”

Abu Talib Community Centre is a hub for the growing local Hazara community, offering a range of youth and family education programs, classes and a space for gatherings and religious services.

The funding will support the centre to finish essential renovations.

“Abu Talib Community Centre does fantastic work with families and young people in our local community,” Mr Hill said.

“Predominantly supporting the fast-growing Hazara community in south east Melbourne, this Shia centre provides a welcoming place for people to gather for meals, cultural, religious and community activities.

“This funding will fill an essential gap and allow the centre to complete their much-needed renovations for non-religious activities, ensuring they can continue to meet demand from the community for language, youth and seniors’ programs.”

Greens candidate for Bruce Rhonda Garad said the details for the Hazara Community Centre had not been pinned down, but the Greens would fight very hard for the funding.

“We will sit down with the Hazara community and look at options about whether it’s a new site, whether it’s a refurbishment or another building. So those aspects will be worked out in tandem with the community,” she said.

Ms Garad emphasised that this was a firm commitment without any condition.

“The Greens have a long-term strong relationship with the Hazara community,” she said.

“We know their needs are very unique because of their history. We know that there are a lot of traumas and issues within the community. This will be a place for them to heal, to come together, to start to build their Australian community, having one safe place where they can meet and be strong together.

“Given the unique history and the circumstances, the need for a specific centre is really important.”

Liberal candidate for Bruce Zahid Safi was contacted on whether he was going to match the commitments for the Hazara community. His comments will be added when available.