Live-streamed briefings quashed

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors have quashed a proposed investigation into opening their briefing sessions for public view.

On 14 April, a slim majority of Labor councillors voted down a recommendation to monitor livestreamed councillor-briefing sessions (CBS) in NSW and Mornington Peninsula Shire for six months.

Under the recommendation, the councillors were to then consider introducing the sessions for Greater Dandenong, subject to the findings and costs.

Cr Sean O’Reilly successfully moved an alternative motion to abandon the process and to instead retain closed CBS.

He said live-streamed briefings were “not worthy of further investigation”, with “dubious” benefits” and “many disbenefits”.

“There’s not a great unmet thirst to watch councillors talk about decisions,” he said noting there were 36 watching the 14 April meeting live on YouTube.

Mornington Peninsula was seeking to redefine some briefings as “workshops”, in order to keep them private, Cr O’Reilly noted.

“It doesn’t seem to be a substantial change, other than a name change.”

In support of closed briefings, Cr Sophie Tan said the council could ill afford the $1500 staffing cost to live broadcast each session.

Cr Phillip Danh said CBS was designed for councillors to explore ideas, ask difficult questions, test viewpoints and challenge officers “without the weight of public performance” in order to make “the right decision”.

“That’s not secrecy, that’s just good governance.”

Livestreaming would risk turning the sessions into “theatre” and discourage “unpopular conversations”, Cr Danh said.

“Overwhelmingly what I hear from my community has never been a desire for more live streams.

“It’s the simple things – it’s keeping the roads safe, keeping the parks clean, it’s to fix the footpath and to pick up the damn rubbish”.

Independent Cr Bob Milkovic, in opposition, said “fear of scrutiny is alive and present in the chamber”.

“The councillors don’t even want to explore the option, let alone to start the process.

“If you have nothing to hide, nothing to be afraid of, you would open CBS to the public.”

In response, Cr O’Reilly said he wasn’t afraid of public scrutiny – noting he was under scrutiny during the present meeting.

“The final point of decision is the best point to be scrutinised.”

He said he was afraid of “snippets” of “less formal” questions and discussions at CBS being “taken out of context” on social media.

In favour of livestreaming, Greens councillor Isabella Do said the council should be “fighting for transparency, accountability, trust and community connection”.

She said residents wanted more insight into how councillors arrive at decisions.

“It’s not just about openness but respect for the people that we serve.”

The proposal was raised in a February notice-of-motion by Greens councillor Rhonda Garad.

She was absent for the 14 April decision, due to being on leave to stand for federal election.