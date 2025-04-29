Pool upgrades coming in June

Stage one of the construction works at Doveton Pool in the Park will commence in June, marking the beginning of an exciting revitalisation of the much-loved facility.

The City of Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, was joined by Federal Bruce MP Julian Hill at the facility, and said that “locals may start to see some of our contractors on the site in late May”.

“This is the start of a really exciting project – to see our poll given a well-deserved upgrade”.

The first stage includes the replacement of the existing 50-metre pool with a new accessibility entry ramp and a reduced depth to enable more accessible swimming programming.

There will also be an upgrade and an extension of the pool plant room and equipment.

“Council has contributed $7.91 million for stage one works, and we have also received $7.4 million from the Federal Government for stages two and three,” Koomen said.

“As a long-time Doveton resident, I can’t wait to see our cherished pool get the upgrade it really deserves.

“I can’t wait to see this project fully completed, and for our local community to be able to enjoy a fantastic recreation facility in the heart of Doveton.”

The works are part of the Doveton Pool in the Park Master Plan to deliver an outdoor facility and a year-round accessible park.

For more information about the upgrades, visit https://conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/doveton-pool-in-the-park