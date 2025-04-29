Truckie killed by falling gate in Dandenong South

A 57-year-old man has been fatally crushed while attempting to close an eight-metre-wide gate at a Dandenong South depot on Thursday 24 April.

The truck driver was leaving the depot at the end of a shift when the gate ran past its supports, became unstable and fell on top of him, according to WorkSafe.

He was found by another driver about 11.45pm.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident.

In a similar incident, a 59-year-old truck driver was crushed to death by a falling gate at a different worksite in Dandenong South three years ago.

A gate-repair company, responsible for fixing the gate at the time, was convicted and fined $350,000.