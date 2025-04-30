Suspicious fire destroys Springvale desserts shop

An acai and desserts shop in central Springvale has been destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight (30 April).

Firefighters were on scene within four minutes of a triple-zero call at 2.18am, finding the shop on Springvale Road “engulfed in flames”, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

Sixteen firefighters with breathing apparatus battled the blaze, deeming it under control by 2.31am.

The fire was contained to the building, with no damage to adjoining shops, the spokesperson said.

According to the shop’s TikTok account, it opened in January 2024 with its last video posted the day before the fire.

The shop is now listed as “temporarily closed”.

Victoria Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au