Fire at Dandenong ex-restaurant

An abandoned ex-restaurant has gone up in flames, bringing Foster Street in central Dandenong to a standstill.

Fire Rescue Victoria got the call-out just after 10.50am on Wednesday 30 April with reports of smoke coming out of the building’s roof.

“Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes to find an abandoned home with the front room and roof affected by flames,” a FRV spokesperson said.

“The cause of the fire is unknown.”

Foster Street was closed in both directions during the incident.

The charming building, strewn with clothes, blankets and junk in the front yard, was formerly occupied by the revered Polish restaurant Kluska until 2017.