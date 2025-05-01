Four females arrested after shopping centre scuffle

By Ava Cashmore

Police have arrested four female teenagers after an incident at Endeavour Hills shopping centre on 30 April.

At around 4pm a scuffle occurred after security tried to intervene in an alleged theft attempt.

A 55-year-old Drouin man, who tried to intervene, was hit with a glass bottle.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre management told Star News “that “the safety of our customers, retailers and the wider community is our utmost priority”.

“We have rigorous security protocols in place, and our contracted security partner was on-site at the time of the incident.”

In reaction to the incident, management said “We have immediately increased security presence and resourcing throughout the centre, and we are working closely with local authorities to strengthen safety measures within the centre and the broader community.”

Victoria police are still investigating the nature of the incident.

According to the Herald Sun, some of the teens were armed with machetes, but police have not confirmed at this time.

The four young females are in custody and are being interviewed.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.