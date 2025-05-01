Noble Park punter claims $114K Keno win

A Noble Park woman has scored more than $114,000 in a Keno win on 26 April.

The winner said she had plans for a grand shopping spree after winning the Keno Classic 8 Spot jackpot with a x3 bonus.

“The win will help me take care of my finances.

“I’m going to set a small amount aside to treat myself to a day at the shops.

“I’m going to start by going to Mecca and stocking up on my favourite products.”

The occasional punter said she’d been shared the list of numbers from a friend who thought they were lucky.

“I just thought I’d give the numbers a go, but I didn’t expect to win anything.”

Her winning Keno Classic entry was purchased at Sandown Park Hotel in Noble Park.