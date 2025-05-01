SECCCA ‘disappointed’ by council’s departure

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A regional climate-change alliance is “naturally disappointed” that Greater Dandenong is abandoning the eight-council group from 1 July.

Greater Dandenong has been a member at South East Councils Climate Change Alliance (SECCCA) for 12 years.

On 28 April, its fate was confirmed when Greater Dandenong councillors defeated a Greens rescission motion on the matter.

The council has cited rising SECCCA membership costs as well as claiming the alliance brings limited benefits and relevance.

Greater Dandenong’s withdrawal – which follows Frankston’s departure in 2024 – would financially challenge SECCCA, according to a council report last month.

SECCCA chief executive Helen Steel said the alliance would continue its work.

“While we are naturally disappointed by the City of Greater Dandenong’s decision, SECCCA respects the outcome.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively across the region to support an evidence-based response to climate change — one that meets local government regulatory requirements while delivering long-term financial and environmental benefits.”

After abandoning SECCCA, Greater Dandenong plans to invest the $128,249 saved this year – and more than $400,000 over three years – into its own climate change “priorities”.

They include transitioning from gas to renewable energy, installing solar panels, planting more trees and supporting residents and businesses to adapt to climate change challenges.

The council baulked at a $75,000 annual ‘project fee’ – $300,000 over four years – to help fund nine SECCCA projects.

Only two of the projects – business energy support and financing flood resilient infrastructure – would benefit Greater Dandenong, according to a council officer’s report.

The ‘non-beneficial’ SECCCA projects include climate risk, a residential resilience ratings pilot for bushfires, a small business climate adaptation toolkit, carbon sink, EV/hydrogen heavy-duty truck, asset vulnerability assessment and a BriefEzy tool.

In recent years, Greater Dandenong has backed SECCCA’s Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions report and Working Together for Stronger Climate Action blueprint – including the nine priority projects.

In 2024, the alliance recruited a new chief executive with further staffing changes – which Greater Dandenong described as a “step in the right direction”.

The remaining councils on SECCCA are Bass Coast, Casey, Cardinia Shire, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula Shire, Bayside and Port Phillip.