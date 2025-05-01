Suspicious fire destroys Springvale desserts shop

An acai and desserts shop in central Springvale has been destroyed by a suspicious fire early on Wednesday 30 April.

Firefighters were on scene within four minutes of a triple-zero call at 2.18am, finding the shop And Bowl on Springvale Road “engulfed in flames”, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

Sixteen firefighters with breathing apparatus battled the blaze, deeming it under control by 2.31am.

The fire was contained to the building, with no damage to adjoining shops, the spokesperson said.

According to the shop’s TikTok account, it opened in January 2024 with its last video posted the day before the fire.

The shop is now listed as “temporarily closed”.

Victoria Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious.

The suspected arson attack is the latest targeting acai shops in recent weeks – including an ice cream shop in Williamstown the night before.

On 18 February, an acai outlet Munch Spot was rammed and engulfed in a fireball on Princes Highway Dandenong.

As part of its investigation, police released CCTV footage of a stolen Hynundai Tucson ramming the Dandenong shop before it was set on fire using a gerry can.

A group fled in a red or maroon Ford G6E FG series sedan.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au