Four teens charged with affray at Endeavour Hills shopping centre

Four teenage girls have been charged with an alleged affray in which a bystander was struck with a glass bottle at Endeavour Hills shopping centre.

Casey CIU detectives say five teenage girls stole several items from five stores about 4pm on Wednesday 30 April.

When a passerby attempted to intervene outside the third store, he was struck with a glass bottle.

The 55-year-old Drouin man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four teens were arrested at the scene and were interviewed by detectives.

A 16-year-old girl from the Yarra Ranges area was charged with attempted robbery, affray, five counts of theft, recklessly causing injury, assault in company and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail

A 15-year-old girl, also from Yarra Ranges, was charged with robbery, affray, thefts, assault in company, possessing a controlled weapon and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail

The pair were remanded in custody and bailed the following day to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 16-year-old girl from the Greater Dandenong area was charged with five counts of theft as well as affray, recklessly cause injury, assault in company and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail

A 13-year-old girl from Greater Dandenong was charged with five counts of theft and affray.

The pair were bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing in relation to the fifth female.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au