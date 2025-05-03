Monash too close to call

By Corey Everitt

The multi-horse race in the seat of Monash is too close to call with the electorate split between the major parties and independents.

Incumbent, former Liberal-turned-independent Russell Broadbent sits on about 10 precent of the vote with half of the vote counted, his may not be enough to get his former party to regain the seat.

The contest predicted to be between new Liberal candidate Mary Aldred, who sits on 30 percent of the vote, Climate 200 backed Deb Leonard, who gained an almost 10 percent swing to get almost 20 percent of the primary vote, and Labor’s Tully Fletcher, who also sits on almost 20 percent of the vote.

A contest that will come down to a close preference count, the winner of the Gippsland seat may not be known until Monday.

Thought Aldred has the primary vote, many of the preferences will likely flow progressive with Greens, Labor and Leonard both enjoying each others preferences in the 2022 election.

The Age, in their tally, has called for Independent Deb Leonard to win Monash.