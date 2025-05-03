Wood in tight contest to retain La Trobe amid national swing against Liberals

By Corey Everitt

Jason Wood is on a less than one percent margin in La Trobe with half of the vote counted amid an election that has seen a massive swing against the Coalition.

The Liberal Party hold with a margin of less than one percent in the seat of La Trobe.

New candidate for the Labor Party and former Cardinia Mayor, Jeff Springfield is likely eliminate a large eight percent margin enjoyed by Wood.

It was not a good night for Wood who was still confident he will retain La Trobe.

“I congratulate Jeff Springfield, he has run a really good campaign, he is a hell of a nice guy,” Wood said.

Peter Dutton has conceded defeat and will likely lose his own seat of Dickson.

Wood said the Trump Presidency and the policy of reigning in working from home were damaging to the Liberal’s campaign.

“When Trump came to power, we thought it could lead to a Coalition, we didn’t know it would actually end up being a wrecking ball,” he said.

“I’m not saying we ran a great campaign, we didn’t, but that really hurt.

“Our policy on working from home was one of the dumbest policies ever and that really hurt.”

Wood ran a campaign both tied to the national issues of immediate cost of living relief and stronger economic management while promising a host of local funding for upgrades to sport and recreational facilities.

Wood said the biggest lose was that his many promises to a range of upgrades for sporting clubs will likely not be realised under a re-elected Labor Government.

Springfield said the result so far was fantastic.

“I just love the support I have been shown the community,” Springfield said.

“I hear them calling for a change, I’m dedicated to supporting my community and be that positive change for the future.”

All media outlets have predicted a return of the Albanese Labor Government.