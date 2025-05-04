Early flu surge prompts vaccine call

South East residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccination now as an early flu season has hit the area.

Acting director of the Monash Health South East Public Health Unit (SEPHU), associate professor Simon Crouch, said the latest data showed 90 per cent more cases in South East Melbourne than at the same time last year.

“Flu has arrived earlier this year, and we have already had more than 4,300 laboratory-confirmed cases across the south-east of Melbourne. This compares with less than 2,300 cases at this time last year,” he said.

“In addition, national hospital surveillance shows an increase in influenza B, after very few cases last year. This is significant because influenza B can cause severe disease in children.”

A yearly vaccination is recommended for everyone over six months of age, associate professor Crouch said.

“While it’s impossible to predict how bad a flu season will be at this time of the year, we know it was a big flu season in some parts of the northern hemisphere, including deaths in children.”

Flu is a highly contagious viral infection of the respiratory tract that can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications (including pneumonia).

It affects people of all ages.

The flu vaccine is free for children aged 6 months to 5 years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 6 months and over, pregnant women, and anyone aged 65 years or over and anyone aged 6 months or over with a serious medical condition that puts them at higher risk.

A flu vaccine can be booked from your GP, local council immunisation service or local pharmacist immuniser.

Some workplaces provide flu vaccination programs to employees.

On average, each year in Australia, influenza causes approximately 100 deaths and 5,100 hospitalisations.