Hallam among many in Vic to get new childcare

Hallam will be one of many suburbs in Victoria to receive a new early learning centre in 2026.

The State Government announced on Wednesday, 30 April, that a total of 14 of these centres will be opening next year, with the Minister for Children, Lizzi Blandthorn, visiting the Noble Park site to mark the start of construction.

“Our nation-leading, Best Start, Best Life reforms are delivering a better life for our littlest Victorians with the new childcare centres close to home offering kinder as well – I encourage parents to enrol their kids for next year now,” she said.

The interim names for all 14 centres are below:

Early Learning Victoria Hallam

Early Learning Victoria Noble Park

Early Learning Victoria Frankston

Early Learning Victoria Clunes

Early Learning Victoria Mickleham South

Early Learning Victoria Numurkah

Early Learning Victoria Portland South

Early Learning Victoria Shepparton

Early Learning Victoria Kings Park

Early Learning Victoria Teesdale

Early Learning Victoria Toolern Waters

Early Learning Victoria Wedderburn

Early Learning Victoria Werribee

Early Learning Victoria Wollert

According to the State Government’s release, these centres will charge fees below local market rates, therefore making childcare more affordable for families, on top of savings from the current Free Kinder program.

Each centre will be located on or near a local school, easing the double drop-off and making the transition from kinder to school simpler for families and their children.

“We heard where Victorians need childcare the most, and that’s exactly where we’re delivering our 14 newest centres,” Blandthorn said.

“With market-beating fees on top of $2600 in Free Kinder savings, per year, per child.”

With these additions, a total of 18 government-owned and operated Early Learning Victoria centres will be open by 2026, providing more than 1800 licensed places for children across the state.

The first four centres are welcoming local children in Fawkner, Sunshine, Murtoa and Eaglehawk North.

Enrolment for kinder in 2026 is also now open, and for more information, visit www.earlylearning.vic.gov.au/enrol