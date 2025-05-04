Training success: students job-ready for aged care

Students are getting a foot-up into aged care work, thanks to a redesigned program at Keysborough Learning Centre.

Since 2023, more than 90 students have completed or are nearing completion of the course.

Almost 80 per cent have already secured jobs in aged care as a result.

KLC, in partnership with industry, revamped its course to deliver work-like experience for students from diverse cultures who largely speak languages other than English.

This included a simulated workplace with equipment and devices loaded with the tools and software used in the sector.

The Supported Pathway to Employment begins with State Government-funded training in core foundation skills such as Occupational English for Aged Care Workers as well as Digital Essentials.

The second step is to finish a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing or Disability).

The third stage, funded by Greater Dandenong Council, provides support to get a job. This includes mentoring and advocacy, work-ready training or volunteering and connections with local employers.

KLC is one of 200-plus Learn Locals across the state, supporting nearly 30,000 Victorians to overcome barriers to training and to access essential skills.

Skills and TAFE Minister Gayle Tierney visited KLC to unveil the revamped program on Wednesday 30 April.

“Keysborough Learning Centre is a fantastic example of why Learn Locals are so important – they’re places where the learners can secure a real ticket to work through community education and partnerships with employers.”

Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak said the program was opening doors for people who speak languages other than English.

It was helping them build skills, confidence and careers in care, while meeting the growing demand for compassionate support workers, he said.