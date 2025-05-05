Federal Labor’s promises for the South East

by Sahar Foladi

Now the dust has settled on Labor’s federal election victory, the Government has a list of pledges to fulfill in the Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills region, including parts of the Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs electorates.

Totals reached more than $19 million from Labor.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

– $4 million for new Santhom Community Hub and Resource Centre in Dandenong South.

-$1.5 million for establishment of Dandenong Employment Hub

– $1.25 million for Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre new home

-$600,000 to Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) feasibility study for a youth hub potentially in Dandenong

– $500,000 for upgraded security at Sikh Volunteeers Australia, Langwarrin

– $407,000 for Wellsprings for Women’s outdoor activities hub and community garden

-$225,000 to restore the Australian Ukrainians community centre, Noble Park

-$225,000 over three years for Dandenong Ramadan Night Market

-$120,000 to social enterprise SisterWorks’ employment pathways program and manufacturing hub.

– $75,000 over three years for the Nowruz festival in Dandenong Park

SPORTS

– $1.1 million for Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve paths, Tirhatuan Park sensory trail, DDA upgrades at Police Paddocks Reserve

– $1 million for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion in Endeavour Hills

– $900,000 Ross Reserve amenities upgrade, construction of female-inclusive changerooms, shade structure for athletic track

– $400,000 for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion cricket practice facilities

-$400,000 for renewed sports field lighting at Fotheringham Reserve Dandenong.

-$350,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong.

– $90,000 for new playground at Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Keysborough

HEALTH

– $5m to upgrade Dandenong Hospital ICU

-Boost the capacity of 12 Urgent Care Clinics including Dandenong.

– Upgrade Headspace centre dubbed Headspace Plus in Dandenong

CRIME

-$1.6 million for new CCTV in Noble Park and Dandenong