Federal Labor’s promises for the South East

by Sahar Foladi
Now the dust has settled on Labor’s federal election victory, the Government has a list of pledges to fulfill in the Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills region, including parts of the Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs electorates.
Totals reached more than $19 million from Labor.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
– $4 million for new Santhom Community Hub and Resource Centre in Dandenong South.
-$1.5 million for establishment of Dandenong Employment Hub
– $1.25 million for Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre new home
-$600,000 to Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) feasibility study for a youth hub potentially in Dandenong
– $500,000 for upgraded security at Sikh Volunteeers Australia, Langwarrin
– $407,000 for Wellsprings for Women’s outdoor activities hub and community garden
-$225,000 to restore the Australian Ukrainians community centre, Noble Park
-$225,000 over three years for Dandenong Ramadan Night Market
-$120,000 to social enterprise SisterWorks’ employment pathways program and manufacturing hub.
– $75,000 over three years for the Nowruz festival in Dandenong Park
SPORTS
– $1.1 million for Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve paths, Tirhatuan Park sensory trail, DDA upgrades at Police Paddocks Reserve
– $1 million for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion in Endeavour Hills
– $900,000 Ross Reserve amenities upgrade, construction of female-inclusive changerooms, shade structure for athletic track
– $400,000 for upgraded Sydney Pargeter pavilion cricket practice facilities
-$400,000 for renewed sports field lighting at Fotheringham Reserve Dandenong.
-$350,000 upgrades at Greaves Reserve Dandenong.
– $90,000 for new playground at Gurudwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Keysborough
HEALTH
– $5m to upgrade Dandenong Hospital ICU
-Boost the capacity of 12 Urgent Care Clinics including Dandenong.
– Upgrade Headspace centre dubbed Headspace Plus in Dandenong
CRIME
-$1.6 million for new CCTV in Noble Park and Dandenong