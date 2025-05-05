Man wanted over night market stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing during a brawl on the final night of Ramadan Night Market in Dandenong last month.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged stabbing on Thomas Street about 11.30pm on 2 April.

The offender fled the scene shortly after the incident, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

Up to 10 males were involved in the brawl. They were described as Middle Eastern or Mediterranean in appearance, and between 18 and 20-years-old.

Police say the main offender was described as about 20 years, with dark hair, a beard, and wearing a Nike T-shirt and blue jacket.

Detectives have released CCTV and images of a man they believe might be able to assist with their enquiries.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au