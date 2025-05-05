Tallies tell the tale – progressive vote counts in Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs

This federal election, the Labor landslide swept strongly across Melbourne’s South East, including Bruce, Hotham and Isaacs.

As of Sunday 4 May, all three Labor incumbent MPs gained massive swings to emphatically increase their margins to an eminently-safe 15 per cent-plus.

The largest shift was for Julian Hill in the once-marginal seat of Bruce, gaining an estimated 10 per cent swing.

Liberal rival Zahid Safi’s primary vote collapsed by 9 per cent – the biggest beneficiary being Hill.

Greens and One Nation also made gains, while Trumpet of Patriots suffered a 5.5 per cent deficit on its predecessor United Australia Party’s tally in 2022.

Similarly in Hotham and Isaacs, Labor incumbents Clare O’Neil (5.7 per cent 2PP swing) and Mark Dreyfus (5.3 per cent) made massive leaps, with modest gains for Greens and One Nation.

Dreyfus and O’Neil were on track for absolute majorities of 50 per cent primaries – without need for preferences.

At the time of writing, roughly 70 per cent-plus of votes had been counted in the seats.

BRUCE

(72 per cent counted – including ordinary and postal votes)

2PP: Julian HILL (ALP) 65.3 per cent (swing 10 %)

+ Julian HILL (ALP): 40,011 (46.4 per cent)

(+ 6.1 % swing)

Zahid SAFI (Lib): 19,588 (22.7 per cent)

( – 9 % swing)

Rhonda GARAD (Greens): 10,387 (12 per cent)

(+ 2.3 % swing)

Bianca COLECCHIA (One Nation): 6853 (7.9 per cent)

(+ 3.3 % swing)

Wendy BIRCHALL (Family First): 3199 (3.7 per cent)

(+ 3.7 % swing)

Andrew LOUTH (Legalise Cannabis): 2598 (3 per cent)

(+ 3 % swing)

Samuel ANDERSON (Trumpet): 2582 (3 per cent)

(* – 5.5 % swing United Australia Party)

Christine SKROBO (Libertarian): 1045 (1.2 per cent)

( * – 3.5 % swing Liberal Democratic Party)

Didn’t recontest: Liberal Democratic, Animal Justice, United Australia Party)

xxxx

HOTHAM

(76.5 per cent counted, including ordinary and postal votes)

2PP: Clare O’NEIL (ALP) 67.3 per cent (swing 5.7 %)

+Clare O’NEIL (ALP): 43,876 (49.8 per cent)

(+6.7 % swing)

Harmick Singh MATHARU (Liberal): 22,585 (25.6 per cent)

( – 2.92 % swing)

Martin BARRY (Greens): 12,652 (14.4 per cent)

( – 0.3 % swing)

Stuart FOGARTY (One Nation): 3913 (4.4 per cent)

(+2.1 % swing)

Mark BROWN (Family First): 2872 (3.3 per cent)

(+ 3.3 % per cent)

Tony VAINORAS (Citizens): 2189 (2.5 per cent)

(+ 2.5 % per cent)

Didn’t recontest: Liberal Democratic, Animal Justice, Derryn Hinch’s Justice, Reason Australia, United Australia Party

xxxxx

ISAACS

(76.2 per cent counted, including ordinary and postal votes)

2PP: Mark DREYFUS (ALP) 64.8 per cent (swing 5.3 %)

+Mark DREYFUS (ALP): 44,524 (50.1 per cent)

(+7.3 % swing)

Fiona OTTEY (Liberal): 25,233 (28.4 per cent)

( – 1.1 % swing)

Matthew KIRWAN (Greens): 12,233 (13.8 per cent)

(+1.7 % swing)

Geoff McMAHON (One Nation): 3878 (4.4 per cent)

(+1.4 % swing)

Audrey HARMSE (Family First): 2970 (3.3 per cent)

(+3.3 % swing)

Didn’t recontest: Liberal Democratic, Animal Justice, United Australia Party