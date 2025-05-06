Driver dies in hospital after Bangholme collision

A driver injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bangholme last month has died in hospital.

Police say the 27-year-old Fitzroy man’s car collided with a truck and five stationary vehicles near the Thompson Road exit of Eastlink about 9.30am on 28 April.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

On 5 May, police announced that he had died in hospital.

An occupant from one of the stationary vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au