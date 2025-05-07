Casey remains in SECCCA

By Violet Li

Casey Council says it will remain part of a regional councils’ climate-change alliance, despite the Greater Dandenong Council’s recent pullout.

In April, Greater Dandenong Council decided to end its 12-year membership of South East Councils Climate Change Alliance (SECCCA) from 1 July, citing rising costs and limited benefits and relevance.

A report from the Dandenong Council has shown that the pullout will save $408,249 in SECCCA membership and project fees over the next three years as well as staff time.

SECCCA chief executive Helen Steel told Star News that they were “naturally disappointed”, but the alliance would continue its work.

When inquired, Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen, who is also the new chair of SECCCA, said Casey would continue to be a member as they strongly believed in its purpose and the benefits of taking action.

“As the new Chair of SECCCA, I am committed to ensuring that SECCCA demonstrates value to all member councils and their communities, including Casey ratepayers,” he said.

“Opportunities for external funding to support SECCCA’s work programs are more readily available when councils collaborate, and all Councils benefit from the scale and collaboration in pilot projects.”

SECCCA currently comprises eight councils in the South East, with Greater Dandenong joining the alliance in 2013.

Frankston Council, which used to be a member, pulled out last year.

Mayor Cr Koomen said SECCCA had delivered a great range of projects that directly benefited Casey residents.

“Examples include the Energy Saver Program, which supports low-income households in reducing their energy costs, the Financing Flood Resilient Infrastructure Project – identifying flood risks and asset vulnerabilities, and the Green Leases Project, which supports energy reductions in tenanted properties,” he said.