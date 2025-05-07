UPDATE: Man wanted over Thomas Street stabbing

Police say there is no clear motive behind a brawl that resulted in a stabbing in Thomas Street in Dandenong last month.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged stabbing on Thomas Street about 11.30pm on 2 April.

The offender fled the scene shortly after the incident, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

Up to 10 males were involved in the brawl in an alleyway about 100-150 metres from the Ramadan Night Market in central Dandenong, police have confirmed.

“There is nothing in the report about machetes, just a group of people involved in an altercation and the one victim being stabbed,” a spokesperson said.

“We don’t have a clear understanding of how many may be involved.

“Also, no clear motive has been identified.”

They were described as Middle Eastern or Mediterranean in appearance, and between 18 and 20-years-old.

Police say the main offender was described as about 20 years, with dark hair, a beard, and wearing a Nike T-shirt and blue jacket.

Detectives have released CCTV and images of a man they believe might be able to assist with their enquiries.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of the story published on 5 May incorrectly stated the brawl was at Ramadan Night Market, which was held in Thomas Street on the same night.