Attorney-General at risk despite resounding election win

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Days after romping to an election victory, Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus is reportedly in a fight to retain his long-held Attorney-General role.

Ahead of an ALP Caucus meeting on Friday, Dreyfus is being widely reported to have been dumped as a Cabinet Minister by his own Right faction.

His position however ultimately lies in the hands of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

As a King’s Counsel, Dreyfus is eminently qualified as Attorney-General – a role which oversees Commonwealth law and justice.

He has held the role in 2013 as well as during the previous term of Government (2022-’25).

On Saturday 3 May, Dreyfus had celebrated a thumping federal-election win in his seat of Isaacs.

“It’s a fantastic night. A wonderful night for Labor,” he told Star Journal at the time.

“We’re on track for a majority. Now we’re waiting to find out the scale of the victory.”

The voters had “rejected the fear and hatred and division of Peter Dutton”, and “embraced (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese’s vision for a fairer Australia”.

“It’s a great result for the country. I’m delighted to work with Anthony Albanese in building Australia’s future.”

On the latest count, Dreyfus had achieved an absolute majority (50.1 per cent) of primary votes – and a 5 per cent two-party preferred swing.