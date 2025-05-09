Casey among LGAs where more than 30 arrests made linked to dating apps

The City of Casey is listed as one of many local government areas from where more than 30 people have been arrested as part of a Victoria Police investigation into assaults on men linked to dating apps.

Police alleged that several groups of offenders – primarily young males aged between 13 and 20 – have been posting as legitimate users of the platforms to lure men into meeting them.

These arrests include four 19-year-old males from Cranbourne, Bayswater, and Lyndhurst, for armed robbery.

Three of these males were charged and bailed to face court, and the other male was released pending further charges.

The victims are then allegedly assaulted, robbed, threatened and subjected to homophobic comments.

Officials have seen incidents occur across the state, particularly in LGAs such as Casey, Manningham, Hume, Moorabbin and Knox.

Some incidents have also involved victims being filmed, with the videos posted on social media accounts.

Priority and safer communities division acting superintendent Carolyn Deer said that “there is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society, it will not be tolerated”.

“Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people and start a relationship in safety.

“We know this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved – and these arrests show just how serious we are in holding offenders to account,” she said.

Other arrests include a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Two of these boys were charged and bailed to face court, and the other boy was released pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a prohibited weapon without a lawful excuse. He has since been charged.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and possessing a drug of dependence; the boy has also been charged.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were charged with recklessly causing injury – all three boys were charged.

Seven 17-year-old boys were arrested for armed robbery, violent disorder and false imprisonment.

Two of the boys were charged and bailed at court, and the remaining five have been charged on summons to appear at court at a later date.

The overall investigation remains ongoing, and VicPol are treating the incidents of this nature with the utmost seriousness and has urged victims to come forward so police can investigate.

Officials have also added that it remains crucial that these incidents are reported to them, since reporting to a dating app does not mean the matter is then automatically reported to police.

“As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up,” acting superintendent Deer said.

“Victoria Police is committed to the safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities and we take any report of this behaviour extremely seriously and investigate.”

Police can request information from dating apps to assist in solving investigations and conduct a criminal investigation even where one party has blocked or deleted someone from the app.

Officials are also continuing to work with selected dating apps as part of the investigation, including publishing proactive safety messaging on the platforms with reporting options and support services.

For more information on safe online dating, visit: www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/current-focus/onlinedating/

If you would prefer to speak to a VicPol LGBTQIA+ liaison officer, visit www.police.vic.gov.au/LGBTIQA-liaison-officers