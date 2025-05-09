Eumemmerring Creek returning to natural state

Eumemmerring Creek’s concrete channel is set to be restored to a natural waterway.

The creek’s water will be brought to the surface near Waratah Reserve and Olive Street Sporting Complex, replacing a 750-metre underground piped and concreted section between Doveton Avenue and Frawley Road, Doveton.

The $28 million Reimagining Eumemmerring Creek Project is hoped to improve biodiversity, public open space and recreation opportunities in the area.

The works led and largely funded by Melbourne Water are scheduled to start in 2026.

Casey Council will contribute paths, seating and platforms – with a design for a shared-path already commenced.

Casey mayor and Doveton resident Cr Stefan Koomen said community consultation will start in coming months.

“This is a fantastic project that will create greener more accessible spaces for the residents of Doveton and those living near Waratah Reserve.

“I encourage residents of Doveton to share their ideas on the features that they would like to see incorporated into the project.”

The project was identified as a priority in Melbourne Water’s Reimagining Your Creek Program.

It is supported by $10 million from the Federal Government’s Natural Heritage Trust and $18 million from Melbourne Water.