Pair charged over kangaroo death in Lysterfield South

Two men have been charged over the death of a kangaroo in Lysterfield South last month.

The pair were charged by Endeavour Hills and Narre Warren officers after police raids on two homes in Scoresby and Ringwood.

A report from the public had alleged the driver of a Nissan Patrol deliberately drove toward a mob of kangaroos on Hallam North Road about 10.20pm on 23 April.

One of the kangaroos died at the scene.

The men, a 22-year-old from Scoresby and a 20-year-old from Ringwood, have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and destroying protected wildlife.

They will appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 19 August.

Police also seized a Nissan Patrol from one of the properties.

Authorised officers from the Conservation Regulator assisted police during the execution of the warrants.