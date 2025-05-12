Dandenong North woman dies, family seriously injured in two-car crash

A Dandenong North woman has died and three of her family members seriously injured in a car crash in Trafalgar.

Two cars collided at the intersection of North Canal and Willow Grove roads about 5.55pm on Sunday 11 May.

Police say one of the vehicles rolled off the road and down an embankment as a result of the collision.

A passenger in the car, a 49-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy, all from Dandenong North, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 60-year-old Yarragon man, sustained minor injuries.

His passenger, a 58-year-old Yarragon woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au