Dreyfus dumped despite emphatic win

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A week proved a long time in politics for dumped Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.

Days after romping to an election victory, the Isaacs MP was alerted to the ALP’s Victorian Right faction moving against him.

On Friday 9 May, his fate was sealed, along with former Industry Minister Ed Husic – with both making way for Victoria Right MPs Daniel Mulino and Sam Rae.

Husic later described Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles as a “factional assassin”.

At the time of print, Dreyfus, 68, however has kept a stoic silence over his removal and his future in Parliament.

As a King’s Counsel barrister, Dreyfus was eminently qualified as Attorney-General – a role which oversees Commonwealth law and justice.

He held the role in 2013 as well as during the previous term of Government (2022-’25).

On Saturday 3 May, Dreyfus celebrated a thumping federal-election win – winning all but one booth after an energetic on-the-ground campaign.

On the latest count, Dreyfus had achieved a near absolute majority (49.95 per cent) of primary votes – and a 5.1 per cent two-party preferred swing.

“It’s a fantastic night. A wonderful night for Labor,” he said at the time.

“We’re on track for a majority. Now we’re waiting to find out the scale of the victory.”

The voters had “rejected the fear and hatred and division of Peter Dutton”, and “embraced (Prime Minister) Anthony Albanese’s vision for a fairer Australia”.

“It’s a great result for the country. I’m delighted to work with Anthony Albanese in building Australia’s future.”