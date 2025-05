Two drivers have died after a head-on crash in Clayton South on Monday 12 May.

The male and female were the sole occupants in the vehicles that collided at the intersection of Westall Road and Rosebank Avenue.

Both were declared deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au