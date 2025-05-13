Casey Hospital hit-run case adjourned to 27 May

By Ethan Benedicto

In a short hearing at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court, the man accused of a recent hit-and-run at Casey Hospital has had his case adjourned to 27 May.

This comes after a successful application from the accused Adam Barry’s lawyer, with no application for bail at the 13 May hearing.

Barry, with no fixed address, was arrested in Pioneer Bay with an allegedly stolen vehicle.

It was alleged that at Casey Hospital he stole the vehicle which then struck a 66-year-old woman and left her in a critical condition.

According to police charge sheets, Barry had been on bail during the incident on 23 April, and also did not apply for bail during the initial short hearing on 24 April.

As previously ruled in the same initial hearing, Barry faces charges including car theft, dangerous driving causing serious injury, unlicensed driving, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, and disqualified driving.