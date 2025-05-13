O’Neil, Hill gain new portfolios

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two MPs in the South East have gained extra portfolios and one demoted in the new Federal Cabinet.

Hotham MP Clare O’Neil will be the Minister for Cities, on top of her key roles as Minister for Housing and Homelessness.

Bruce MP Julian Hill will be Assistant Minister for International Education, while retaining assistant portfolios Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs.

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus’s shock removal as Attorney-General was also confirmed.

All three had celebrated significant two-party-preferred swings in the 3 May federal election, well higher than the national average.

In announcing his new Cabinet and Outer Ministry on 12 May, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the largest ALP Caucus in history was “brimming with capacity, talent and energy”.

He was asked if he fought for Dreyfus and former Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic to remain in Cabinet.

“Look, we have a process in the Labor Party Caucus. You’ve been watching it for some time.”

After news of his demotion, Husic lashed out, labelling Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles as a “factional assassin”.

Later Husic also criticised Dreyfus’s “gratuitous” sacking.

“He should have been given dignity,” he said on ABC’s Q&A on 12 May.

“There should have been some class extended to Mark.”

Dreyfus has not publicly commented on his demotion.

Albanese said Hill would be a “very good appointment” for the new International Education role, overseeing an “important export” industry with “literally hundreds of thousands of students”.

“We know there’s been examples as well of inappropriate activity.

“Overwhelmingly, the sector is important and provides not just assets for Australia and income for Australia, but it also provides us to have connections with the world.

“It’s important that students who come here get a quality education. It’s important we get it right.

“This sector is complex and Julian Hill is someone who’s been involved as a local Member as well, and I think he’ll be a very good appointment.”

O’Neil commented on social media that she was “honoured” and “pleased” by her Cabinet appointments.

“Now it’s time to get back to work as we continue to build Australia’s future.”