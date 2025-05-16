National award for ‘welcoming’ support service

A Greater Dandenong Council program to connect more than 1000 individuals and families to essential support services has won a national award.

The Community Connector program won the local government category at the 2025 Welcoming Cities Awards for Change in Sydney on 6 May.

The project began as a temporary measure in response to Covid but evolved into a permanent service in partnership with more than 50 organisations, mayor Jim Memeti said.

“Through word of mouth this program has become an invaluable tool to help support those most in need.

“By breaking down language and cultural barriers and raising awareness the program has become a trusted point of contact, improving access to vital services such as material aid, housing support and health.”

A key focus of the program has been helping families from Afghanistan who have arrived since 2021. More than 700 individuals have received support in areas such as education, employment, social connections and navigating complex systems like the NDIS.

The council’s Community Connector officer Arif Azizi received the award from Welcoming Cities advisory committee member Con Pagonis.

Welcoming Cities is a national network of local government bodies who are committed to a ‘welcoming Australia’ where everyone can belong and participate in social, cultural, economic and civic life.